ELKHORN – Hunter Washburn’s bases-loaded double in the bottom of the seventh gave the Ashland Bluejays a come from behind, walk off 5-4 victory over the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on July 1 in Ashland.
The Blue Devils dominated most of the game taking a 3-0 lead with three in the first and adding a single run in the fifth to lead 4-0.
Ashland cut it to 4-1 with a single run in the sixth prior to a five-run seventh culminating in Washburn’s bases-loaded double.
Brayden Whitehead was the starting pitcher for Ashland and pitched six strong innings. Ian Mayer pitched the seventh and picked up the win in relief, his record going to 3-0.
Beside Washburn’s double, Whitehead had two hits, as did Grant Anderson. Hayden Lewis, Jake Rice and Hunter Tucker each had one hit.
The Louisville Lions took advantage of four walks and two hit batsmen issued by Ashland pitchers to score five runs in the sixth for a come-from-behind victory over Ashland on July 2 in Louisville.
Prior to the fateful sixth, the Jays took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the second.
The Lions cut the lead with a single run in the fourth. Ashland took what appeared to be a safe 4-1 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth, prior to the explosion.
Washburn started on the mound for the Jays and pitched a strong game before tiring in the fifth. Mayer relieved Washburn, and was relieved by Juedes in the sixth, who ended up taking the loss.
Tucker had a triple, and Whitehead, Hunter Washburn and Carter Washburn each had singles.
The Elkhorn Mount Michael Knights won a 1-0 pitcher’s duel over the Ashland Bluejays on July 5 in Elkhorn.
The Knights scored the games’ only run in the fourth on a disputed call at the plate.
Rice pitched an outstanding game but suffered the loss due to the fact that his teammates could not get him any runs. Rice’s record falls to 4-1.
Whitehead and Hunter Washburn were the only two players to hit safely for the Jays, Washburn with two hits, and Whitehead with one.
