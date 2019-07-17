ASHLAND – The 12th annual Bluejay Jamboree Youth Football Camp was held at the Ashland-Greenwood practice field this past July 9 to 11.
The participants in camp were boys who were entering grades one through eight this coming school year. Each participant was able to learn basic fundamentals and skills of football from both an offensive, and defensive, standpoint. The kids then took these basic skills and used them within games and competitions. Camp participants were split up into two divisions: first through fourth grade boys and fifth through eighth grade boys.
The goals of the camp were to improve throughout the three days by learning, giving 100 percent effort, keeping a positive attitude, working as a team and having fun.
This year’s camp had a 135 boys attend and it is really encouraging to know that the future of Bluejay football is very bright.
“I am very proud of the kids’ effort and attitude throughout the camp,” said Ashland-Greenwood High School Coach Ryan Thompson. “With this being the 12th year of the camp we are starting to see some great improvements from some of the attendees that started with us from the beginning.”
Thompson went on to add: “I think it was our best camp due to the efforts of our staff of coaches and players along with the kids’ willingness to work and have fun.”
Camp staff included Ashland-Greenwood football coaches Nate Tonjes, Dan Beranek, Tate Erbst and Clint Anderson. Former Bluejay players helping were Bryce Chudomelka, Tyler Craven, Aric Kasuske and Nolan Kasuske. Over 40 current Bluejay players also helped by setting up, and conducting, various drills. They were also “team coaches” during
all of the contests. Director of the camp was Thompson, head boys football coach at AGHS.
Results
NCAA Division (grades 1 to 4)
Camp Team Player – Jaxon Rathe
Pass Competition – Champion Kyler Roeber, runner up Keegan Dostal
Punt Competition – Champion Kyler Roeber, runner up Caleb Schinck
NFL Obstacle Course – Champion Zane Taylor, runner up Mason Mohs
Camp Most Improved Player – Luke Williams
Tough Man – Caleb Schinck
Bluejay Ball Team Champions – USC Trojans: Ben Gerdes, Luke Williams, Chase Carson, Grant Scribner, Caden Downing, Mason Knapp, Levin Squier
NFL Division (grades 5 to 8)
Camp Team Player – Tyler Nonella
Pass Competition – Champion Tobin Englehard, runner up Aiden Krumwiede
Punt Competition – Champion Aiden Krumwiede, runner up Tobin Englehard
NFL Obstacle Course – Champion Cal Kissinger, runner up Derek Tonjes
Camp Most Improved Player – Knox Percival
Tough Man – Tobin Englehard
Bluejay Ball Team Champions – LA Rams: Tobin Englehard, Colton Cerveny, Will Bergsten, Coy Beetison, Blaize Barnt, Barrett Kitrell, Dane Jacobsen, Jackson Bailiff
