LINCOLN – Widespread changes to schedules and numerous closings and cancellations have been announced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission with the hopes of trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, the NGPC announced that they were cancelling all group events and programs through May 31 or until further notice.
Nebraska State Parks and recreation areas currently remain open for day use, camping, fishing and recreation.
Game and Parks officials are asking anyone who is feeling sick of anyone who has a fever over 100.4 degrees or higher and anyone who may have come in contact with someone who is sick to not enter any of the state parks or public buildings.
NGPC is taking proactive measures to protect customers and employees and are in constant contact with health departments and organizations throughout the state to determine the best way to move forward as the situation continues to evolve.
They are providing daily updates on their website outdoornebraska.gov.
All closures or modifications to services, facility hours, staff assistance, and special event cancellations will be announced by news release, email, and through NGPC social media platforms.
All Nebraska Games and Parks offices, service Centers and education centers are temporarily closed to the public including the Game and Parks headquarters in Lincoln.
All park offices and visitor centers temporarily closed to the public on March 23.
Some notable closures due to the virus are the Schramm Education Center near Gretna; The Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park; the Eugene T. Mahoney State Park Group Activity Facility; Two Rivers SRA Service Center near Waterloo; The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln and the Public Crane viewing blind at North River Wildlife Management Area north of Hershey
The following historical sites are also closed including Arbor Lodge Mansion and Carriage House; Ashfall Fossil Beds and History Nebraska sites. For other state historical closures visit history.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.