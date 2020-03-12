Elkhorn Mount Michael 76, Wahoo 50
- Warriors held scoreless in second quarter after trailing 21-17 at the end of one quarter. It was the second loss of the season to Knights who advance to semifinals to play top-seeded Omaha Skutt Catholic. Trevor Kasischke scores 15 points to lead Warriors. Mount Michael guard Brad Bennett scores 23 to lead Knights. Mount Michael sank 10 3-pointers. Warriors end season with 23-3 record.
Auburn 54. Ashland-Greenwood 48
- Seventh-seeded Jays give second-seeded and undefeated Auburn all they want and more before falling by six points at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Sophomore Cale Jacobsen pours in game-high 32 points in losing effort. He made 11 field goals and made 10-of-13 from the free throw line. Daniel Frary and Josh Lambert led the Bulldogs with 14 points apiece.
Yutan 63. Ponca 56 Double OT
- Chieftain senior Colby Tichota hits game tying 3-pointer to force overtime and Chieftains seal the deal in double-overtime on free throws by junior point guard Brady Timm. Chieftains improve to 23-3 with the win and will play top-seed GICC at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
