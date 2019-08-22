EAGLE – An unfortunate chain reaction, starting with a water tower down for maintenance, ended in a boil water order for the Village of Eagle last week.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Travis Moore said that a loss of water pressure from the lack of a working water tower at the time, combined with a water main break on Aug. 12, led the town to err on the side of safety and make the order.
The water from Eagle’s wells is usually helped along from the pressure created by the town’s water tower. Before the water main break, the town had taken down and drained the water tower for regular maintenance, Moore said.
Because of this, the town was relying on simply the pressure from the pumps themselves as they pumped the water into town.
When the water main broke, it caused a severe drop in pressure and the Trustees made inquiries to the Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Rural Water.
On their recommendation, Moore said the village made the boil water order.
“After working with DHHS and Nebraska Rural water, we decided to be on the safe side and prevent any type of health emergency or water contamination that would cause people to get sick,” Moore said.
On Aug. 15, the village rescinded the boil water order after tests came back negative for contamination.
