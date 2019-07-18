DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil
Blaine F. Presley vs. Connie J. Presley, dissolution of marriage
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Curtis Morrow, sentencing order, driving while intoxicated, two years probation, license revoked one year; leave the scene of accident, two years probation; criminal mischief, two years probation
State of Nebraska vs. Leslie L. Rhodus, sentencing order, possession of controlled substance, two years probation; tamper with physical evidence, two years probation; possession or use of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Tiffany R. Hoffman, violation of post-release supervision, one year jail concurrent
Derek S. Kellams vs. Michelle L. Sterba, order of modification
COUNTY COURT
Judge Andrew Lange
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Tyler E. Scott, $75
No operators license: Tyler E. Scott, $75
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Donald Leonard Buresh Jr. of Lincoln and Nicole Elizabeth Karloff of Yutan, applied June 28.
Ryan James Clark and Adrea Grahm Feilmann, both of Yutan, applied July 3.
Nicholas David Christensen and Ashley Nicole Werth, both of Wahoo, applied July 3.
Phillip Edward Stuchlik and Sara Jane Peacock, both of Weston, applied July 3.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds, Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Katherine A. Novak to Jason P. Scheer, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in Block 44, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Ashland Investment Co. LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, Lot 25 in Block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivision.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc. to Daniel and Mary Beth Baulisch, Lot 56 Itan Parkview Phase Two of Yutan.
Ryan and Paula Schmit to Brett and Lindsey Jurey, Lot 40 Heritage Heights, 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivision.
Norma J. Veskrna Trust to Donald L. Veskrna, 18-15-6 S 1/2 NE 1/4, 17-15-6 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, 19-15-7 E 1/2 SE 1/4, 8-15-6 S 1/2 SW 1/4.
Jeanne and Dwight Rasp et al, Julie and Vernon Slechta et al to Justin L. Breunig, partial Lot 2, 3 in Block 4, Andrus No. 2 of Wahoo.
Scott J. and Tracie Erlenbusch et al, Amy Erlenbusch et al to Jason Gruhn, partial Lot 1, 2 in Block 11 Flora City of Ashland.
Michael J. and Carol S. Mooney Trust to Carol S. Mooney, Lot S-51 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivision.
Michael J. and Carol S. Mooney Trust to Carol S. Mooney, Lot S-51 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivision.
Jeffrey R. and Cyndi L. Dudik to William T. and Jamie A. Dukat, Lot 18 Itan Parkview of Yutan.
Stephen J. Bartek to Stephen J. and Janet L. Bartek, 3-13-5 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
James R. Nygren to Julie A. Nygren to Marla R. Osterberg, Lot 131 Iron Horse, 1-12-9, 31-13-10 of Rural Subdivision.
Justin and Lindsey Schmidt to Joshua A. Hohensee, Lot 54 Ken-
del Heights of Ashland.
Larry L. and Deborah J. Walla to Larry and Deborah Walla Trust, 21-17-5 partial S 1/2 SW 1/4, 19-17-5 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4, 19-17-5, SE 1/4 NW 1/4, 20-17-5 partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Dean A. and Lynn P. Larson to Todd Langan and Patricia Murdock-Langan, Lot S-79 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Sheri D. Hamton to Dustin and Michelle Ninemire, Lot S-1078 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Iron Horse Development LLC to Kelly and Julie Danielson, Lot 193 Iron Horse II, 1-2-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.