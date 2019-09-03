DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Tyler J. Vandenberg, first degree domestic assault, strangulation, child abuse (four counts)
State of Nebraska vs. Robert Maresh, driving under suspension – 15-year revocation, theft by shoplifting $0 to 500
State of Nebraska vs. Lucas Volenec, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, carrying concealed weapon – second
State of Nebraska vs. Austin Abolins, driving under intoxication, third offense
State of Nebraska vs. Jordan Sheppard, felony flight to avoid, possession of methamphetamine
State of Nebraska vs. Robert McCauley, first degree sexual assault, third degree sexual assault, child abuse
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Derek R. Zeisler, $75; Trung T. Nguyen, $125; Richard L. Roebuck, $75; Trey R. Frahm, $25; Katrina L. Devish, $25
No valid registration: Teresa A. Vancura, $25; Charles F. Beeson, $25
Failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle: Makoda J. Seuss, $100
Violate stop or yield sign: Trey R. Frahm, $75
Nebraska State Patrol
No valid registration: Darren S. Keyes, $25
Violate utility trailer place registration rules: Darren S. Keyes, $100
Failure to use child passenger restraint: Aaron A. Pierce, $25
CMV-wheels/rims: Robert W. Wilder, $25
Speeding: Justin M. Herring, $75
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brian Patrick Wemhoff of Colon and Danielle Kay Nickolite of Colon, issued Aug. 16.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Antique Accents and Accessories Inc. to Morris Living Trust, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 11, Deans of Ashland.
Darrin M. and Amy S. Hartshorn to Jamison Lehl, lot 9, 10 in block 5, Weston of Weston.
James R. Eno to Patricia A. Eno, lot 9 in block 3, Prague of Prague.
John F. Starns Trust to Bette J. Starns, lot 1 Graham, 35-13-9 of rural subdivisions.
Thomas A. and Julie A. Murren to Thomas A. and Julie A. Murren Trust, 10-15-7 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 and partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Terry A. Glenn Estate to Hannah Glenn et al, Jake Glenn et al, Rachel Glenn etal and Gabriel McGrath et al, 14-15-8 partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Brian J. Gross to Stacey J. Gross, lot 1 Reids, 33-13-9 of rural subdivisions.
Steven and Jayne Banghart to John L. and Jodi R. Murren, lot 19 in block 3, Colon of Colon.
Gerald C. Stark to Bradley E. and Jean L. Roll, lot 28 Yutan Tracts, 27-15-9 of Yutan.
John H. Agee II to John H. Agee Trust, lot 7 Hillcrest, 28-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
Valerie J. Reznicek to Randy L. and Patricia A. Olson, lot S-73 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Steven J. Reznicek Estate to Randy L. and Patricia A. Olson, lot S-73 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Thomas Family Trust to Bodie
D. Dostal, lot 56, 57, 58, 66 Thomas Lakes, 7 and 18-13-10 of rural subdivisions.
Abram D. and Stephanie M. Marshall to Aaron McKee, lot 1 Hudsons Hill 32-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
684 Lakeside LLC to Mandi A. Scott, lot 29 Thomas Lakes, 7 and 18-13-10 of rural subdivisions.
Leif B. and Kimberly K. Rasmussen to Christopher Stinnette, 20-16-6 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4.
Roka Management LLC to Sonja M. Rue, lot 2 in block 6, Carlson Heights second of Yutan.
Edward J. and Katherine L. Cherovsky to Edward J. and Katherine L. Cherovsky Trust, 33-15-8 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4 and SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-15-8 NW 1/4.
