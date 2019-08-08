DISTRICT COURT
Judge
Christina Marroquin
County Clerk
Patty McEvoy
New civil
Summer Salyers vs. Michael Salyers, dissolution of marriage
Ross T. Cerveny vs. Brenda Cerveny, dissolution of marriage
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Stephanie S. Harriman, probation violation, 69 days jail
State of Nebraska vs. Henry L. Huff III, burglary, Class 2A felony; maximum 8 years, minimum 5 years jail, 12 days time served
State of Nebraska vs. Joseph Carden, possession of controlled substance, $50 fine; possession of marijuana, dismissed; littering, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Lucas A. Volenec, criminal non-support, probation remains in effect
State of Nebraska vs. Gary Hostetter, possession of controlled substance, two years probation
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Sean P. Mullally, $75; Andrea L. McFarling, $75
No operator’s license: Todd A. Clark, $75
Saunders County Sheriff
No valid registration: Kiley J. Vaughan, $25
Speeding: Matthew R. Jenkins, $25; Robert W. Derickson, $75; Elizabeth B. Cloyed, $75
Excess windshield and/or window tinting: Kobe J. Kohout, $25
Nebraska State Patrol
No valid registration/truck/51-plus days: Jacob R. Terry, $200
CMV Marking: Jacob R. Terry, $50
Misuse dealer plate: Chritopher G. Vasa, $50
Overweight on axle or group of axles: Brian T. Svatora, $75
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Paul Shane Carpenter of Ashland and Haley Jean Miles of Ashland, issued July 16.
Talon Christopher Mak of Ceresco and Nicole Lee Perez of Ceresco, issued July 19.
Peter Harrison Gronenthal of Fremont and Maddison Kay Bittner of Fremont, issued July 19.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Jacqueline M. and Bobby L. Sain to Dustin J. Woita, 31-15-6 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Mark A. and Joyce L. Olson to Dustin J. Woita, 31-15-6 partial S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Preston and Kayla Bruss to Jon E. and Lisa L. Scott, lot 10, 11 and partial lot 12 in block 2, Sunnyside of Wahoo.
Gerald A. and Julie M. Divis to Andrew Miller Dokulil, lot 3 Three on Fourth Street of Wahoo.
Susan A. Gonzales to Cheryl Nielsen et al, Gail Reynolds et al and Valerie Kuncl et al, lot 11, 12 in block 1, Prague of Prague.
Bruce and Jennie Jacobsen to Bruce and Jennie Jacobsen, lot 1, 2 and partial lot 3, 8, 9, 10 in block 2, Weber City Park of Valparaiso.
Jason R. Jones to Scott and Melissa Panning, 14-16-8 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Steven R. and Suzanne L. Pleiss to Darren D. Jorgensen et al and Vicki L. Vest et al, lot 7 and partial lot 8 in block 1, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Derrel and C. Adeline Ludi Trust et al and C. Adeline Ludi et al to Danielle Ficenec, partial lot 1 in block 63, County of Wahoo and 34-15-7 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Donald L. Johnson Estate to Dennis W. Johnson, lot 1 Johnson fourth addition of Ceresco.
Danny L. and Susan Barry to Daryl Barry, partial lot 1, 2 in block 149, County of Wahoo.
Weldon W. Johnson Trust to Carol J. Silverstrand et al and Joyce E. Veach Trust et al, 22-13-5 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Weldon W. Johnson Trust to Sandy L. Johnson, 22-13-5 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Edna T. Johnson Estate to Carol J. Silverstrand et al and Joyce E. Veach Trust et al, 22-13-5 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Edna T. Johnson Estate to Sandy L. Johnson, 22-13-5 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Theodore G. and Diane L. Schulz to Teresa A. Akeson et al and Cory L. Schulz et al, 10-14-9 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Kurtis D. and Jill R. Finkey to Christopher W. Bourke et al and Kristina M. Ryan et al, lot 45 Sabre Heights, 3-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Robert S. Brigham to Robert S. Brigham Trust, lot 28 Country Club 9-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Jerry K. Lueders Trust to Eric R. and Kimberly A. Lueders, lot S-1224 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Eric R. and Kim A. Lueders to Falling Rock LLC, lot S-1224 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Seth P. and Amber L. Scott to James B. Kenning and Christine A. Sears, lot 44 and partial lot 43 Heritage Heights, 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Keith J. and Ardith A. Ziegenbein to Brian Reid, lot 7 Oxbow of Ashland.
Daryl R. Barry to Rivalry LLC, partial lot 1, 2 in block 149, County of Wahoo.
Amy A. and Chris Teter to Jesus G. and Claudia C. Zaragoza, lot 8 and partial lot 9 in block 183, County second of Wahoo.
Ernie’s Store Inc. to Seinre LLC, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 4, Ceresco of Ceresco; lot 1, 2 in block 3, Ceresco of Ceresco; and lot 33 and partial lot 32 in block 4, Ceresco of Ceresco.
Donald J. Johnson Estate to Kay L. Peterson et al, Dennis W. Johnson et al and Corey J. Peterson et al, lot 2 Johnson fourth addition of Ceresco.
Sharon L. Konecky to Steven P. Strate, 6-12-9 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Tyler and Megan Bukaske to Kammeron G. and Kelsi R. Mills, lot 4, 5, 6 in block 8, Anderson and Carlsons of Mead.
Bank of Mead to Tim Maly Construction LLC, 15-14-8 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Richard R. Roberts to Matthew and Jennifer Campbell, lot 5 in block 2, Johnsons Second of Valparaiso.
David N. Lutton Trust to Lisaje LLC, 2-14-9 S 1/2 NW 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4, partial W 1/2 NE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4 and SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Mary C. Gilbride to Rebecca Goodwin, 3-13-8 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
T5 Development LLC to Jarrod Lassek, lot 96 Lake Allure first addition 18-13-10, 13-13-9 of rural subdivisions.
Ronald and Lisa Vasa to Todd M. and Megan S. Pernicek, 7-15-7 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Richard and Julie A. Pohlad et al and Jon A. and Sara Pohlad et al to Megan R. Elsasser, lot S-113 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Dylan P. and Sara D. Welsh to Jennessa Sabatka, partial lot 1 in block 7, Remingtons of Wahoo.
