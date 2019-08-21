DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil
Autumn Gerrish, Espen C. Lane, Archer L. Roehr vs. Anthony L. Roehr, protection order - domestic abuse
Cody Morris v. Perry Storm and Diane Storm, miscellaneous civil
Deborah Ann Neely vs. Terry Lee Fincher, dissolution of marriage
New criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Tyler J. Vandenberg, first degree domestic assault, strangulation, child abuse (four counts)
State of Nebraska vs. Jason D. Chestnutt, second degree domestic assault, child abuse
Orders
Jill D. Ratkovec vs. Clint Ratkovec, dismissed
Virginia M. Duff vs. James J. Duff, dissolution of marriage
State of Nebraska vs. Caleb R. Feil, commit child abuse intentional/no injury, two years probation; possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Danielle Mink, possession of controlled substance and false reporting, 36 months probation; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Danielle Mink, possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person, 36 months probation; possession of deadly weapon by prohibited person (four counts), dismissed; possession of controlled substance, dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Dezarae Flagle, motion to revoke probation for possession of controlled substance, sentenced to seven days jail and 22 days jail
State of Nebraska vs. Marcus A. Vogt, operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest, one year jail with credit for time served, license revoked two years; speeding, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Mary Palo, possession of controlled substance amended to attempt of Class 4 felony, 90 days jail, credit time served; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Dexter Hall, escape when under arrest, six months jail
State of Nebraska vs. Christopher A. Bogus, motion to revoke probation, sentenced to original order, one year jail
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
CMV-load securement: Christopher J. Rice, $100
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Caitlyn S. Cherington, $75; David Sanchez, $125; Walker R. Simpson, $75;
Wahoo
Violate stop or yield sign: Robert Rubek, $75; Alexis Proskovec-Jesson, dismissed
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jeremy Lee Williams of Lin-
coln and Katherine Rose Lohrberg of Lincoln, issued July 30.
Everett Van Pollard of Upland, Ind. and Megan Elizabeth Kammer of Fayetteville, Ark., issued July 31.
Michael Robert William Dame of Leshara and Gabrielle Rene Atherton of Omaha, issued Aug. 7.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Steven J. and Jacki L. Franzen to Steven M. and Rebecca R. Knott, lot S-1106 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di or rural subdivisions.
Louis J. Vanek to Louis Vanek Family Trust, 14-15-5 NW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Talbert D. Allender Estate to Morgan D. Allender, lot 2 in block 9, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff.
Talbert D. Allender Estate to
Morgan D. Allender, lot 14 Morse Bluff Tracts of Morse Bluff.
Morgan D. Allender to Jimmie L. and Dee A. Allender, lot 14 Morse Bluff Tracts of Morse Bluff.
Leslie W. Veskrna to Nathan M. and Paige M. Meduna, lot 4 in block 1, Hrdlickas of Wahoo.
Wayne L. Munson to Robert C. and Rachelle L. Hall, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 116, County of Wahoo.
LBS Development LLC to Kyle W. and Taylor L. Kerman, lot 70 Sabre Heights third addition, 3-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Daniel R. and Helen K. Knosp to Joshua I. Meyer, lot 9A Valley View Condominiums, 34-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
Sandra K. O’Connor to Travis J. and Shannon L. VanHouten et al and Wilfred W. and Linda L. Kreikemeier et al, 19-17-6 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Ray G. Schiefelbein Trust to
Larry and Jeana Wendt, 29-13-7 partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Rodger Menn to Midwest Agriculture International LLC, lot 3 Menn Commercial Park of Wahoo.
Debra Menn to Midwest Agriculture International LLC, lot 3 Menn Commercial Park of Wahoo.
David and Karen Morgan to Scott and Kelly Guderjan, lot 5, 6 in block 28, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Thorston Family Farm Trust to Thorston Farm LLC, 20-14-7 W 1/2 SE 1/4 and partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Wok LLC to Blackstrap Enterprises LLC, 1-12-9 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4 and partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Robert C. Edgerton to Christy I. Edgerton, lot 6 in block 32, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Salko and Amanda Deumic to Lauren Biggs, 13-13-7 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.
