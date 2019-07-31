DISTRICT COURT
Judge
Christina Marroquin
County Clerk
Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Robert Graves, driving under suspension, 15-year revocation
State of Nebraska vs. Payton A. Hofer, criminal mischief over $5,000, driving under intoxication, first offense
State of Nebraska vs. Richard L. Dey III, theft by shoplifting $0 to $500, third-plus offense
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Lana L. Parks, attempt of Class 4 felony, fine $300
State of Nebraska vs. Ryan C. Barrett, operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest, sentence two years jail, credit time served; attempt of Class 2A felony, two years jail; violate protection order, one year jail; willful reckless driving, first offense, 90 days jail, license revoked one year; domestic assault third degree, one year jail; speeding, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Kennith H. Smith, operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 15 months jail, credit for time served, license revoked two years; theft/receive stolen property, 15 months jail; possession of controlled substance, dismissed
State of Nebraska vs. Britton Ayres, aiding and abetting Class 2 felony (two counts), three years probation; possession of marijuana one ounce or less, first offense, three years probation
Aaron M. Seamann vs. Sherri A. Seamann, dissolution of marriage
Susan K. Eddins vs. Michael D. Lineberry, dissolution of marriage
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Blake T. Groninger, $200
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Tina M. Wilkinson, $75; Daniel A. Poethig, $25; Daren
L. Barry, $25; Casey A. Lee, $124; Amber Koelmel-Draper, $25; Austin M. Felser, $75; Douglas E. Wilson, $25; Frank. J. Bennefield, $25; Stephanie A. Arnold, $75; Joshua D. Williams, $75; Ryan E. Peters, $125; Bragan T. Meyer, $200
No operator’s license: David P. Adams, $75; Justin D. Smith, $75
No valid registration: David P. Adams, $25
Misuse learner’s permit: Isaiah P. Simon, $100
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Edy W. Calvoperez, $25
No operator’s license: $75
Ceresco
Speeding: Paige M. Blackmon, $75
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jase Alan Breece of Wahoo and Lindsey Elizabeth Nannen of Wahoo, issued July 12.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Mary M. Steinbach Estate to David C. Steinbach, 2-16-5 NE 1/4.
Michael M. Peterson et al, Ann C. Peterson et al, Patrick A. and Ann Peterson et al and Mary E. Taylor et al to Ronald J. and Jamie M. Brabec, lot 10 and partial lot 11 in block 162, County of Wahoo.
Gaylord L. and Deyo A. Anderson to Daryl G. and Julie J. Johnson, partial lot 2, 3 in block 94, County of Wahoo.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development LLC to Malibu Holdings LLC, lot 131 Sandy Pointe Lake Development fourth addition of rural subdivisions.
Gary J. and Carol M. Masek to Gary J. and Carol M. Masek, 35-13-5 partial NW 1/4.
Rob R. Foxworthy to Jodi L. Foxworthy, 11-15-6 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
John E. and Elizabeth M. Brooks to Garret J. and Heather R. Biebl, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block
115, County of Wahoo.
WasteTD LLC to Midwest Exteriors LLC, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 in block 2, Stocking second of Wahoo.
Dale H. and Connie Rood to Christopher S. and Lisa M. Ostwinkle, lot 25 Ridge Phase IV, 32 and 33-15-6 of rural subdivisions.
Jody and Rex Gittins to Michael E. Fritzinger, 34-14-7 NW 1/4 SE 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Mary Dailey to Kristy Fritzinger et al and Michael E. Fritzinger et al, 34-14-7 NW 1/4 SE 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Barbara J. Kresl to Donald H. Kresl, 35-14-5 E 1/2 NW 1/4.
Fern M. Jansa to RLF LLC, 16-15-6 SW 1/4; 20-15-6 S 1/2 NE 1/4; 21-15-6 SW 1/4 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4 and NE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Lynn C. and Terry L. Grant to Christopher and Justina Felts, lot 12 Scheel Acres of rural subdivisions.
Calvin R. and Rhonda L. Sisson to Calvin and Rhonda Sisson
Trust, lot 2 TLS Farms, 5-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
Darla D. Ernst Trust to Eric R. and Kimberly A. Lueders, lot S-1236 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Gregory D. and Darla D. Ernst to Eric R. and Kimberly A. Lueders, lot S-1236 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development LLC to Brian Nienaber, lot 11 Sandy Pointe Lake Development fifth replat of rural subdivisions.
James A. III and Emily E. Wiebold to Erik and Leah Emerson, lot 22 and partial lot 23 in block 1, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.
Elizabeth A. Dowse to Lisa A. and Lee D. Nickolite et al and Chad J. and Julie A. Rezac et al, lot 149 Heritage Heights fifth, 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Lisa A. and Lee D. Nickolite and Chad J. and Julie A. Rezac et al to Elizabeth A. Dowse, lot 149 Heritage Heights fifth, 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
