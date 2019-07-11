DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil
Mindy Mitchell, also known as Mindy Jackson, vs. Shane Mitchell, dissolution of marriage
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Marcus A. Vogt, felony flight to avoid, speeding
State of Nebraska vs. Mario A. Oliver, child abuse
State of Nebraska vs. Stephanie S. Harriman, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
State of Nebraska vs. William T. Pearce, 12 counts criminal non-support
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Gregory A. Miller, fourth offense driving while intoxicated, failure to appear, warrant issued, bond revoked.
State of Nebraska vs. Emily K. Hedges, sentencing order, three years probation, 30 days jail
State of Nebraska vs. Joseph C. Nihsen, sentencing order 60 days jail, 36 months probation, restitution $2,500
State of Nebraska vs. Ryan J. Pospisil, sentencing order, 180 days jail, credit days served, license revoked 15 years (DUI); six months jail, (tamper with witness/informant/juror)
State of Nebraska vs. Derek Whelan, sentencing order 120 days jail, post release supervision 12 months
State of Nebraska vs. Tonya Penix, sentencing order $500 fine
State of Nebraska vs. Angela K. Putscher, sentencing order six months jail, post release supervision 12 months
Sonya Ludvik-Roubichaud vs. Joseph W. Roubichaud, dissolution of marriage
Samuel T. Clay vs. Nicole L. Clay, dissolution of marriage
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Andrew Jones, $10; Courtney Summerfield, $25; Juan Cabrera, $75; Amberlyn Guarin, $10; Emily Leuck, $75; Dawson Deberry, $125
No license on person: Courtney Summerfield, $25; Juan Cabrera, $75
Violate handheld/wireless device: Amberlyn Guarin, $200
Failure to use seatbelt: Amberlyn Guarin, $25
Wahoo Police
Speeding: Edith Alvardo, $10; Bailey Brigham, $25; Corey Duffek, $25; Preston Decker, $200; Kendra Felthauser, $25; Grace Ketner, $25; Derek Koenig, $25
Failure to use seatbelt: Kendra Felthauser, $25; Derek Koenig, $25
Failure to yield right-of-way – entering roadway: Jackie Boquist, $25; Tate Peterson, $25
Ashland Police
Operate truck on restricted county/city highway: Adam Buss, $100
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Kristi Hobaugh, $125; Jose Fuentes, $125; Nicholaus Lothringer, $200; Mackenzie Grell, $25; Kenton Points, $75; Jordan Fields, $75
Violate stop or yield sign: Camden Robley, $75
No operator’s license: Jose Fuentes, $75
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Heidi Carpenter, $75
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Todd Raymond Smith of Omaha and Michelle Lynn Novak of Yutan, issued June 24.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Register of Deeds,
Rhonda Andresen
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
John F. and Nancy L. Haessler to Acia Property LLC, 18-16-9 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4 and SE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Julie W. Baker to Greyson P. and Anmerie M. McDaniel, lot 9 in block 7, Wahoo of Wahoo.
Amy Rockenbch to Matthew and Stephanie Stricklin, lot 7 in block 13, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.
Delano A. and Geraldine T. Bohac to Jake Kohl, 12-14-6 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Wahoo View LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, lot 137 Heritage Heights fifth, 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Wahoo Built Homes LLC to Carlos A. Lopez Camarena et al and Eliza Zaragoza et al, lot 34 Heritage Heights, 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Bety J. Faux to Zachary J. Torpy, lot S-1202 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
TJ and MS Farms LLC to Derek J. Jansa, 7-13-7 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and S 1/2 NE 1/4.
TJ and MS Farms LLC to Todd and Michelle Jansa, 7-13-7 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 NE 1/4 and S 1/2 NE 1/4.
Colon Elevator Co. to Leonard L. Zeleny Jr., lot 2, 3, 4 Old Chicago of Colon.
John C. and Cinthia L. Peterson to James P. and Rachael M. Peterson, 30-13-7 partial E 1/2 NW 1/4.
Michael Mielak to 645 Bald Eagle LLC, lot 96 Sandy Pointe Lake Development seventh addition of rural subdivisions.
Delano and Geraldine Bohac to Douglas L. Bohac et al, Karen M. Egr et al, Kurt A. Bohac et al and Mark D. Bohac et al, lot 5 in block 2, Bel-Aire of Wahoo.
Richard and Linda Zimmerman et al and Larry Zimmerman et al to Richard and Linda Zimmerman, lot 4, 5, 6 in block 96, County of Wahoo.
Jeremiah J. and Jayme L. Schultz to Greg and Gale Lavigne, 32-17-8 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
D and E Custom Building and Design Inc. to Dustin M. and Megan M. Ancheta, lot 4 Sabre Heights, 3-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Kathy A. Novak to Robert and Lynn Spackman, lot 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 in block 35, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Robert and Lynn Spackman to Katherine A. Novak, partial lot 12 in block 23, Flora City of Ashland.
