DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Tristan R. Charette, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding
State of Nebraska vs. Lana L. Parks, possession of methamphetamine
State of Nebraska vs. Mark Schnitker, terroristic threats (two counts), strangulation, use of deadly weapon to commit felony, third degree domestic assault, child abuse
State of Nebraska vs. Amy J. Rodgers, driving while intoxicated, first offense
Orders
Huss Livestock Market vs. Dale D. Woita, uncontested default judgment
Corey Schneider vs. Sara Schneider, dismissed
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Michael O. Re, $125
Wahoo
Speeding: Makeda Russ, $10; Alice K. Kobza, $10; Jerrad R. Ahrens, $10
Fail to yield right-of-way on left turn: Jean M. Ohnoutka, $25
Saunders County Sheriff
Expired operator’s license: Corey M. Hussey, $50
Speeding: Bragan T. Meyer, $200; Maximus P. Hohn, $75; Robert D. Elznic, $75; Jordan E. Hancock, $25; Nicholas Delozier, $75
No operator’s license: David Garcia, $75; Dylan A. Alba, $75
Failure to yield right-of-way entering roadway: David Garcia, $25
No valid registration: Joshua N. Jansa, $25; John M. Gadeken, $25
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Clint W. Retzlaff of Ceresco and Erica Rose Landis of Ceresco, issued July 5.
Anthony Lee Horalek of Raleigh, N.C. and Alla Alexis Shrager of Raleigh, N.C., issued July 5.
Shawn Joseph Campbell of Ashland and Vicki Beth Wittstruck of Ashland, issued July 10.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds,
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
David J. and Kelli L. Coover to Jon and Michelle Edwards, lot S-1101A Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
James and Julie A. Mainelli to Sandy Pointe Lake Development LLC, lot 51 Sandy Pointe Lake Development of rural subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development LLC to Julie A. Mainelli, lot 126 Sandy Pointe Lake Development fourth addition of rural subdivisions.
Lester D. and Karen L. Fox to Jason T. Sr. and Kathleen R. Fox, 34-14-9 partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4 and
partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
David A. and Cheryl J. Ludvik to Ryan Tvrdy, lot 18, 19, 20 in block 8, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.
Mark and Morgan Martin to Kyle R. and Mary B. Sasse, lot 33 in block 2, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
John M. and Maggie Thomas to Mark and Morgan Martin, lot 11 Itan Parkview of Yutan.
Andersen Estates LLC to Peggy L. Merryweather, 23-15-9 partial NW 1/4 and partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
Andersen Estates LLC to Peggy L. Merryweather, 23-15-9 partial and partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
John and Ella Wirtz to Wirtz Family Trust, lot S-20 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Sara J. Romans to Justin J. and Jessica M. Fletcher, 33-16-9 partial S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Bobby K. Lloyd to Bobby K.
Lloyd Trust, lot 27 Wolf Lakes Estates, 22-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Jason T. Sr. and Kathleen R. Fox to Shane G. and Tara L. Geise, partial lot 1, 2 in block 6, Memphis of Memphis.
Richard G. and Melinda K. Montgomery to Christopher M. and Samantha D. Pfligler, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 in block 10, Swedeburg of Swedeburg.
Richard A. and Doris E. Benal to David B. and Mary A. Bowers, 23-16-7 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
David A. and Deborah Stegman to ZB World Co. LLC, 20-13-8 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4 and partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.
Ronald R. and Sharon D. Frye to William A. Rowe and Janet Timm, lot 4 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Michael J. and Leslie C. McCann to Christopher M. and Stacey J. Holt, lot 146 Iron Horse 1-12-9 and 31-13-10 of rural subdi-
visions.
BRS Development LLC to Mary C. Chen, lot 1 Hillside Estates I, 34-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Wahoo View LLC to Don Johnson Homes II Inc., lot 138 Heritage Heights fifth, 10-14-7 of rural subdivisions.
Philip M. and Anna M. Brey Trust to Philip M. and Anna M. Brey, 21-13-6 E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial W 1/2 NW 1/4 and partial W 1/2 NE 1/4.
St. John Catholic Church to Village of Prague, lot 17, 18 in block 9, Prague of Prague.
Village of Prague to Triple H Storage LLC, lot 17, 18 in block 9, Prague of Prague.
Richard J. Freese to Jack Freese, lot 10 Equestrian Hills, 11-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Michael and Jennifer A. Budler to Ryan and Emily Flynn, lot T-1037 Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of rural subdivisions.
