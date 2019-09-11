DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Criminal
State of Nebraska vs. Bobby L. Smith III, driving under the influence-fifth offense, driving under suspension-15 year revocation, false reporting, criminal mischief $500 to 1,500.
State of Nebraska vs. Jeffrey A. Ehrlich, attempted first degree murder, premeditated; use of deadly weapon to commit a felony; assault on an officer-third degree; terroristic threats; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony; child abuse.
New civil
Brittney Zetocka-Parr vs. State Farm Insurance Company, negligence-vehicular.
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Michell Sturgis, theft/receiving stolen property $501-$1,499, criminal trespass-first degree, sentenced to two years probation.
State of Nebraska vs. Tristan R. Charette, attempt of class 4 felony, fined $500.
Stephanie S. Harriman vs. Steven G. Bahm, child support order change.
Gerald E. Bisaillon vs. Stephanie L. Bisaillon, dissolution of marriage.
Mindy Mitchell vs. Shane Mitchell, dissolution of marriage.
State of Nebraska vs. Angela K. Putscher, possession of controlled substance, sentence includes revocation of post release supervision, 84 days jail, credit for time served.
State of Nebraska vs. Trinity A. Mizner, terroristic threats, sentenced to 18 months probation
State of Nebraska vs. Trent Duckworth, second degree assault, sentenced to minimum five years jail, maximum eight years, credit time served; terroristic threats, sentenced to minimum one year jail, maximum two years; possession of controlled substance, sentenced to minimum one year, maximum two years jail; possession controlled substance, sentenced to minimum one year, maximum, two years jail.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Speeding: Riley J. Pelster, $75; Kirsti N. Shipman, $125; Oscar E. Campuzano Martinez, $75.
No operator’s license: Racheal W. Meduna, $75.
No valid registration: Ronald J. Newbrey, $25.
Overweight on axle or group or axles: James E. Jenkins, $150.
Ashland
Fail to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Rolland E. Curren, $25.
Improper turn: Bradley A. Hatcher, $25.
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Tiffany M. Alcorn, $25; Ty B. Nunley, $25; Adam J. Johansen, $75; Zachary J. Lamprecht, $200.
Failure to yield right-of-way to entering roadway: Kevin L. Grant, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Michael Allen Schwab of Ceresco and Amy Lee Smith of Ceresco, issued Aug. 26.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen, Register of Deeds, Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Ronald G. and Kaye L. Blincow to Justin R. Blincow, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 83, County of Wahoo.
David N. Lutton Trust to Lisaje LLC, 2-14-9 S 1/2 NW 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4, partial W 1/2 NE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4 and SW 1/4 SW 1/4.
Joel M. and Shamra J. Figueroa et al and Robert R. and Linda McCauley et al to Randall C. and Edie K. Kavan, lot 6 and partial lot 5 Richeys 22-17-7 of rural subdivisions.
Mark Weinmann to Chad W. Machovec, lot 9 and partial lot 8 in block 5, Wahlstroms of Wahoo.
C.N. Holmes Trust to Henry D. Vice, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12 and partial lot 5. 7. 8 in block 155, County of Wahoo.
Thomas E. and Jeanine Hrdlicka to Bobby D. Hoffman Sr., lot 12 and partial lot 11 in block 85, County of Wahoo.
Booth Corporation to Set Line Investments LLC, partial lot 1 in block 8, Wahlstroms of Wahoo.
Thomas and Laurel Payne to Julie Schuler, lot 43 Valley View 34-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
Nicholas S. Brown to Terry W. Wilder, lot 8 in block 3, Timbercrest Phase Two of Yutan.
Donald H. and Janice L. Ball to Michael R. and Tracy L. Swanson, lot 39 Pawnee Meadows, 3-16-8 of rural subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development LLC to Jason and Makrae Mielak, lot 95 Sandy Pointe Lake Development, seventh addition of rural subdivisions.
Sandy Pointe Lake Development LLC to Jason and Makrae Mielak, lot 8 Sandy Pointe Lake Development, fifth replat of rural subdivisions.
Blaine and Penny Wilcoxson Trust to Charlie and Shelli Oborny, lot 43 Wolf Lakes Estates first addition, 16-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Oncenter Construction Inc. to Joshua J. and Staci M. Veskerna, lot 16 Ridge Phase III, 32-15-7 of rural subdivisions.
Lucille M. Sapp to Craig R. and Yvonne M. Hughes, lot 3 Faith Place of Ashland.
James E. and Mekayla Isaacson to Rachael Montag, lot 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 in block 6, Jensens of Valparaiso.
D and E Custom Building and Design Inc. to Michael G. and Kathy L. Kettleborough, lot 73 Sabre Heights third addition, 3-12-9 of rural subdivisions.
Sandra I. McKenzie to Walter L. Schwab, lot 1 in block 1, Riverview 34-17-8 of rural subdivisions and lot 1 in block 1, Riverview first, 34-17-8 of rural subdivisions.
Dustin J. and Elizabeth A. Novotny to Andrew M. and Randi J. Egger, partial lot 11 Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs.
Betty J. Barry to Julie A. Hokamp, 10-15-6 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Daryl L. Watson to Cody Schneider, lot 7 in block 1, Westridge Knolls first addition replat of Ceresco.
Kevin S. and Donna M. Petrzilka to Kevin S. and Donna M. Petrzilka, 31-14-5 E 1/2 SW 1/4.
Brandy Wagner to Brandy and Aaron Schulze, 22-14-9 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.
Dennis Coleman to Kelly J. Heming, lot 9 in block 11, Prague of Prague.
Life Song Ministries to Jesus and Claudia Zaragoza, lot 5, 6, 7, 8 and partial lot 2, 3, 4, 9, 14, 15, 16 in block 3, Fairview of Wahoo.
Sylvia M. Kucera et al and Robert J. Malina et al to Robert J. and Heather Malina, 18-14-6 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.
CORRECTION: Eugene R. and Paula Y. Walla to 2961 Linwood Trust et al and 2962 Linwood Trust et al, lot 16, 17 and partial lot 15 in block 7, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff.
