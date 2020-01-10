REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
U.S. Bank National Association to Johnson Family Rentals, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 26, Stambaugh’s Second of Ashland.
Starns Bros., Inc. to Timothy B. and Angelina K. Slocum, lot 6 Starns Valley Vista 22-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Carolyn Woita Estate to Bryan D. and Lori J. Woita, 17-13-06 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Carolyn Woita Estate to Larry L. Nelson, et al, Taylor William Herman Nelson Trust, et al, 20-13-06 NE 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Mary Jo Bosworth to Vopalensky Homstead, LLC, 17-17-06 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 20-17-06 N 1/2 NE 1/4, lot 2 and partial lot 3 in block 4, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff.
Nacny M. Wagner to Vopalensky Homstead, LLC, 17-17-06 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 20-17-06 N 1/2 NE 1/4, lot 2 and partial lot 3 in block 4, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff.
Ronald L. and Rachel I. Kubalek to Kubalek Family Trust, 07-13-05 S 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Ronald L. Kubalek to Ronald L. and Rachel I. Kubalek, 07-13-05 S 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4.
Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Clinton D. and Brooke A. Belina, lot 136, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
Duane and Wendy Pierce to Cheryl Novacek, et al, Joan Westergaard, et al, and Terri Adkins, et al, 21-14-05 N 1/2 NE 1/4.
Jared C. and Laurie A. Pehrson to Monica K. and Dileepkumar Aswathy Govind, lot 1 and partial lot 2 in block 1, Valley View of Wahoo.
Lois M. Snyder Trust to Mary K. Snyder Romanelli, 13-16-08 partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.
Rex R. and Sharla K. Schultze, et al and Mark. M. and Patti Schultze, et al, to Jason and Ashley Mullenhoff, 34-14-08 NE 1/4 SE 1/4, W 1/2 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Andrew M. Wuster Trust to Marvelyn M. Wuster, lot 34, Wolf Lakes Estates 22-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
Timothy J. and Meghann L. Snyder to Michael and Traci Sargent, lot 1 Autumn Meadows 32-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.
Brandon L. and Andrea L. Stenger to Steven and Jamie Talley, lot 74, Braaschs of Cedar Bluffs.
Joyce E. Sawyer to Joyce E. Sawyer Trust, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 12, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Dwain Anderson Estate to Elaine A. Anderson, et al, and David R. Edelman, et al, 07-13-07 SW 1/4, 18-13-07 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SE 1/4.
K & W Land, LLC to Randall A. and Katherine R. Johnston, 28-14-07 partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
