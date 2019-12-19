DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Mathew P. Severin, possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two years probation; possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce (two counts), dismissed; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
State of Nebraska vs. Justin Doke, commit child abuse/injury amended to commit child negligently/no injury, sentenced to 18 months probation; strangulation, amended to domestic assault third degree, sentenced to 18 months probation.
Civil Orders
Dirk Newington vs. SL Jensen Construction, Inc., dismissed.
Brokram Inc., d/b/a EE vs. Auto-Owners Ins., dismissed.
Kimberly L. Arney vs. Michael J. Arney, dismissed.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Brandon Powell, domestic assault third degree, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days jail, credit time served; obstructing peace officer, dismissed.
State of Nebraska vs. William A. McCall, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no proof of insurance, dismissed.
Traffic
Speeding: Grayson Trevett, $25.
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Sydney A. Dimecilli, $125; John D. Sibley, $25; Bradley W. Ohlmann, $75; Scott D. Davison, $125; Adam D. Sanders, $25.
Failure to yield right-of-way: Adrian A. Ayala-Duarte, $25.
No valid registration: Katherine V. Norris, $25.
Ashland Police
No valid registration: Jacob F. Kownard, $25.
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Janae T. Urban, $75.
No valid registration: Andrew C. Endicott, $25.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Alan Lorus Luetkenhaus of Wahoo and Carma Ann Dirkschneider of Wahoo, issued Dec. 9.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Mickenzie Thompson,
Deputy
Alex and Jordan Wambold to Samuel M. Crane, lot 25, 26, 27, 28 in block 1, Ceresco of Ceresco.
John W. and Cindy J. Plagman to JIA Properties, LLC, partial lot 5, 6 in block 32, Flora City of Ashland.
Ronald D. and Matthew S. Maly to Jacob E. Virgl, lot 3 in
block 2, Hrdlickas of Wahoo.
Juile Morrissee Trustee to Mark Otto, lot 3, 4 in block 178, County Second of Wahoo.
Rosann E. Belik to Donald L. Veskrna Trust, 07-15-06 S 1/2 SE 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SE 1/4.
John and Elizabeth Brooks to Samuel J. and Tiffany R. Sedlacek, lot 2 Sycamore Hills First Addition of Wahoo.
Paul F. Johnson et al and Suzan Kruce et al to Jon-Erik and Mary E. Divis, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 107, County of Wahoo.
George J. Robertson Trust to Vopalensky Homestead, LLC, 17-17-06 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 20-17-06 N 1/2 NE 1/4, lot 2 and partial lot 3 in block 4, Morse Bluff of Morse Bluff.
Sandy Pointe Development, LLC to Michael Mielak, lot 114 Sandy Point Lake Development Fourth Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Mitchell G. and Valerie J. Otto to Shannon E. Williams, 15-13-07
partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Aspen Home Builders, LLC, lot 27 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Lawrence A. Dolezal et al, Samantha M. Dolezal et al, Lucas D. Dolezal et al to Trent A. Dolezal, 34-17-05 SE 1/4.
Ashland Investment Co., LLC to Don Johnson Homes II, Inc., lot 6 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of Rural Subdivisions.
Paul D. and Lesie A. Bredin to P. Dennis and Leslie A. Bredin Trust, Lot 1 Shunk and Williams 33-16-9 of Rural Subdivisions.
Sandy L. Johnson et al and Brain Guthrie et al to S&B Acres, LLC, 08-13-05 S 1/2 NE 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4.
Sandy L. Johnson et al and Brain Guthrie et al to S&B Acres, LLC, 22-13-05 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4.
James A. and Alana J. Devries to Jacob Howard et al and Danielle M. Alger et al, lot 7 and partial lot 8 in block 18, Flora City of Ashland.
Paul R. Jr. and Christy I. Anderson to KFM Properties, LLC, lot 6 in block 32, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
David W. and Shelia J. Arthur to Ronald Novak, lot 11, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21 in block 31, Mead of Mead.
Anthony A. Thompson to Karen J. Thompson, lot 22 Wolf Lake Estates 22-17-6 of Rural Subdivisions.
John F. and Claudia K. Schulte to John F. and Claudia K. Schulte Trust, lot T-1035 Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.
Leone C. Merryweather Trust to Sandra K. Callahan, lot S-1088 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
Timothy and Kathleen Bader to Matthew R. and Valerie A. Klabenes, lot 1 and partial lot 4 in block 2, Johnsons Third of Valparaiso.
