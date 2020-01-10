WAHOO – There were two accidents recently on Saunders County roads that resulted in a significant amount of vehicle damage.
On Jan. 1, a 2002 Chevy Avalanche driven by Prestin Vondra of Tilden was southbound south of the Platte River on Highway 77 near Fremont. A 2011 Cadillac SRX driven by Keith J. Smith of Fremont was also southbound on Highway 77. Reports stated that Vondra failed to yield right of way to Smith and struck his vehicle, which resulted in $2,000 worth of damage to Smith’s vehicle. Neither party was injured according to the police report.
On Jan. 2, a 2016 Toyota driven by Mark J. Seier was eastbound on Highway 92 near County Road 28 when a deer ran into the road and struck his vehicle. Damage to Seier’s vehicle was reported to be an estimated $5,500.
