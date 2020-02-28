Editor,
Tom built a fence and planted apple trees. He watered, weeded and trimmed carefully. He sprayed, cultivated and mowed. After five to six years Tom will get 75 apples and more each year.
Democrats say that is not fair that Tom has so many apples. They say we must take those apples away and give them to people who did not spray, plant, cultivate or invest in apple trees. After Democrats were elected, Tom was taxed and his apples were taken by the government. After a while he quit watering, spraying, weeding and trimming so eventually the trees only produced six apples a year full of worms.
The good news is, then, the Democrats lowered his taxes! The bad news is now nobody had apples anymore and most people said why go to the trouble of learning how to grow apples. It takes so long and is so expensive to invest in, why bother? So life went on in a drab way as it does in all Communist countries.
I for one am embarrassed to see people getting votes who are Socialists and Communists and disavow property rights in these Democratic primaries. I do not think we are headed in the right direction and if Democrats are elected we will all miss the apples!
Joe Egler,
Wahoo
