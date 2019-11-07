50 Years Ago –
Nov. 6, 1969
“The Wahoo Airport will be the scene of increased activity from now on,” stated Tom Ludi, airport manager.
According to Ludi, the Omaha Sky Divers have moved onto the field and will be there permanently.
“They have hangered their plane here and will be buying fuel from the authority,” Ludi said.
For thrill seekers, the sky divers jump every Saturday and Sunday, winter and summer and on days when the ceiling is high there will be many free-falls of thousands of feet.
“There is plenty of parking at the airport and those that wise to view the parachutist can make themselves at home there,” Ludi said.
In other phases of the airport operation, Ludi said, that the new hangar is full now and that there is a total of 16 planes now permanently based at the Wahoo airport.
The student flying program is growing with students from Wahoo, Yutan, Fremont, Scriber, Dodge and other towns in the area and a total of 22 students are now enrolled in the flight program with five having received their private license.
25 Years Ago –
Nov. 10, 1994
Despite the fact that an auditor for the Village of Mead uncovered a $187,000 mistake in the county’s distribution of its homestead exemption, it appears the village and its taxing subdivisions are showing no signs of wanting to give the money back.
The Village of Mead voted Tuesday night to table a decision on repayment of the money until it receives a request outlining the “specific amount” it owes to the county.
Mead Public Schools, which already knows how much it was overpaid, is leaving the decision of when or if it will ever pay back the $98,808 it received in error, up to its attorney.
This affected the community of Wahoo, who received no homestead exemption due to the fact its money was mistakenly distributed to the community of Mead instead.
“As I understand it, they cannot begin redistribution of the misdirected homestead exemption monies until it all comes back to the county,” stated Wahoo City Clerk Phyllis Nozicka.
10 Years Ago –
Nov. 5, 2009
The channel of Sand Creek that was flowing at the Lake Wanahoo dam site has been plugged.
According to Lake Wanahoo Coordinator Mike Murren, construction on the embankment continues to be ahead of schedule.
“We’re at 100 percent completion on quite a few of the items,” he said.
Murren said contractors felt progress was at the point where the creek flow could be safely stopped so that the lake could start filling.
It’s been about two weeks since contractors plugged the creek. Murren said the water levels in the creek north of the dam as well as the various pits dug for the lake have really come up.
Murren added that even through the natural flow through Sand Creek has been stopped, there is still water flowing downstream of the dam. Desaturation wells to help control the water in the ground at the construction site are still pumping. That pumped water is being released downstream.
