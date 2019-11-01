COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
State of Nebraska vs. Eddie Maly, driving under intoxication, second offense; sentenced to 12 months probation, license revoked 18 months, $500 fine
State of Nebraska vs. Carlos J. Santistevan Jr., driving during revocation/impound first, sentenced to 14 days jail, license revoked one year
State of Nebraska vs. Christian Florez, driving under suspension, sentenced to seven days jail, license revoked one year
Speeding: Israel DeJesus Chavez, $75
No operator’s license: Israel DeJesus Chavez, $75
Wahoo
Violate stop/yield sign: Jesus Mejia-Mechor, $75
Speeding: Marshal K. Barnes, $125
Saunders County Sheriff
Speeding: Adam C. Koehler, $25; Robert M. Martinez, $125; Connor J. Norton, $125; Steven R. Williams, $125; Milton J. Carrasco, $75; Cody L. Schneider, $25
No operator’s license: Milton J. Carrasco, $75; Mario Rios, $50
Improper turn: James C. McElwain, $25
Following too close: Brian R. Geary, $50
MARRIAGE LICENSES
John Paul Kremlacek of Wahoo and Nicole Marie Hitchcock of Wahoo, issued Oct. 21.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Mickenzie Thompson, Deputy
Kelly L. Berney-Garcia Estate to Shannon and Andrew Nelson, lot 1 in block 5, Timbercrest Phase 2 of Yutan.
Cabin Buoys, LLC to Chris J. Baumert et al, Mike Story et al, Richard Clark et al and Thomas Wolf et al, lot S-1048 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Dean K. and Sharon A. Mahrt to Christopher P. and Kelsey E. Hull, lot 6 in block 1, Carlson Heights of Yutan.
Shawn S. and Lori M. Howard to Richard B. York III, lot 3, 4 in block 18, Flora City of Ashland.
Roger L. and Margaret A. Scott to Steven J. Reynolds, lot 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 in block 7, Maucks First of Weston.
Jason and Kori Walker to Donna L. Kizzier Trust, lot 103 Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 and 13-13-9 of rural subdivisions.
Red Zone Bar Grill LLC to Jean Hanson, lot 9 and partial lot 8, 10 in block 3, Colon of Colon.
Michael J. and Stacey E. Kirchmann to Nathan J. Mumm, lot 1, 2, 3 in block 5, Weidensals Second of Yutan.
Graham T. Strong to Debby Strong et al and Graham Strong et al, 15-16-08 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.
Dorothy A. Warfield Estate to Paul F. Warfield, lot 6 in block 2, Colon of Colon.
Ashland Investment Co. LLC to Aspen Home Builders LLC, lot 15 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of rural subdivisions.
Russel J. Thomas to Matrix Homes, Inc., lot S-1104 Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of rural subdivisions.
Jeffrey J. and Mikayla Brabec to J.A.S.A. Investments, Inc., partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 84, County of Wahoo.
Kirk A. and Heidi M. Carpenter to Alex S. and Jordan A. Wambold, lot 7 Sycamore Hill First Addition of Wahoo.
Vicki B. Wittstruck to Mercury Financial Group, LLC, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 30, Miller and Clark of Ashland.
Ashland Investments Co. LLC to Aspen Builders, Inc., lot 24 in block 1, Whitetail Estates First Addition of rural subdivisions.
Steven C. and Kimberly Otte to Nicole L. Otte, lot 1 in block 2, Cooks of Wahoo.
Heidi L. Novotny to Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny Trust, lot 7 Hidden Cove 18-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Frank C. Novotny Jr. to Frank C. Jr and Heidi L. Novotny Trust, lot 7 Hidden Cove 18-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny to Frank C. Jr. and Heidi L. Novotny Trust, lot 7 Hidden Cove 18-17-6 of rural subdivisions.
Howard P. and Sharon K. Renshaw to Robert L. and Alexis A. Pommer, lot 14 Sunset Acres 22-15-9 of rural subdivisions.
