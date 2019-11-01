Monday, Oct. 21
12:31 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop at the bypass.
8:23 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
12:20 p.m. Officer received information in the 1100 block of North Linden Street.
12:55 p.m. Officer responded to report of theft.
3:50 p.m. Officer was dispatched to an accident with property damage.
6:35 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:26 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 16th Street.
11:16 p.m. Officer responded to report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
8:30 a.m. Officer conducted a welfare check in the 1500 block of North Linden Street.
11:40 a.m. Officer responded to report of theft in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
2:35 p.m. Officer received information.
4:13 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services in the 300 block of West 12th Street.
6:02 p.m. Officer was dispatched to an accident with property damage on 15th Street.
10:41 p.m. Officer conducted a welfare check in the 1500 block of North Oak Street.
10:50 p.m. Officer conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of West 13th Street.
11:09 p.m. Officer responded to an alarm in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
8:03 a.m. Officer responded to report of theft from a building.
8:08 a.m. Officer conducted a records check.
8:13 a.m. Officer conducted a records check.
9:53 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 200 block of East 15th Street.
1:12 p.m. Officer received information in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
4 p.m. Officer received information in the 800 block of West Ninth Street.
4:30 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
6:21 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 300 block of West 13th Street.
7:50 p.m. Officer responded to report of suspicious activity in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
11:06 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 92.
Thursday, Oct. 24
12:28 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Chestnut Street.
1:45 p.m. Officer presented a program in the 2200 block of North Locust Street.
5:43 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 14th Street.
6:02 p.m. Officer assisted
Health and Human Services in the 1300 block of North Hackberry Street.
7:29 p.m. Officer requested an ambulance in the 100 block of East Second Street.
Friday, Oct. 25
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
10:13 a.m. Officer responded to report of a gas drive off in the 2300 block of County Road K.
11:20 a.m. Officer assisted a citizen with lockout in the 300 block of West Ninth Street.
2:31 p.m. Officer received found property.
4:06 p.m. Officer provided traffic control on Highway 109.
4:24 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services in the 1200 block of North Broadway Street.
8:42 p.m. Officer responded to report of theft in the 300 block of North Linden Street.
8:56 p.m. Officer responded to report of assault in the 1200 block of North Broadway Street.
10:06 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Ninth Street.
10:21 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on 10th Street.
Saturday, Oct. 26
12:11 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 200 block of West 12th
Street.
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
8:44 a.m. Officer was dispatched to an accident with personal injury on Sixth Street.
8:45 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 300 block of North Linden Street.
8:28 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:33 p.m. Officer performed as peacekeeper in the 100 block of North Linden Street.
9:31 p.m. Officer responded to an open door/window in the 400 block of North Linden Street.
11:48 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Sunday, Oct. 27
1:18 a.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services in the 1400 block of Mark Drive.
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforcement.
6:28 p.m. Officer responded to report of an uncontrollable juvenile in the 900 block of North Hickory Street.
10:34 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
11:08 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services in the 1400 block of North Beech Street.
