Monday, March 30
4:30 a.m. Officer issued an off-street parking violation ticket.
6:50 a.m. Officer responded to report of a dog at large, 100 block W. Ninth St.
8:33 a.m. Officer performed a records check at the police station.
8:46 a.m. Officer performed a drivers license pick up at the police station.
8:51 a.m. Officer performed a drivers license pick up at the police station.
8:56 a.m. Officer responded to a report of abuse/neglect of an adult.
9:01 a.m. Officer performed a drivers license pick up at the police station.
9:10 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
9:16 a.m. Officer performed a records check.
9:29 a.m. Officer performed a records check.
11:15 a.m. Officer responded to a report of a missing juvenile.
11:20 a.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
3:39 p.m. Officer performed a drivers license pick up at the police station.
9:15 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Tuesday, March 31
3 a.m. Officer issued an off-street parking violation ticket.
11:57 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
4:47 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 1700 block N. Linden St.
7:13 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a disturbance, 1400 block Elm St.
9:20 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
9:25 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an open window at a downtown business.
9:40 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an open window at a downtown business.
Wednesday, April 1
3 a.m. Officer issued an off-street parking violation ticket.
8:30 a.m. Officer presented a program at the police station.
12 p.m. Officer presented a program at the police station.
12:47 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
2:14 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
11 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
11:35 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
Thursday, April 2
2 a.m. Officer issued an off-street parking violation ticket.
3:23 p.m. Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity.
4:45 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 100 block W. Seventh St.
5:03 p.m. Officer responded to a report of trespassing, 300 block E. Second St.
5:13 p.m. Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity, 100 block N. Linden St.
7:53 p.m. Officer performed a welfare check.
Friday, April 3
12:32 a.m. Officer assisted another agency, Highway 92.
Saturday, April 4
12:56 a.m. Officer responded to a report of a disturbance/noise, 300 block Linden St.
6 a.m. Officer performed an HHS intake.
10:28 a.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
11 a.m. Officer performed a program, 1100 block N. Hickory St.
2:02 p.m., Officer assisted with traffic control, 12th Street.
3:09 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
8:33 p.m. Officer assisted another agency, Highway 92.
Sunday, April 5
10:42 a.m. Officer responded to a report of a dog at large, 1500 block N. Linden St.
2 p.m. Officer performed a vacation/security check.
