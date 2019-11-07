Monday, Oct. 28
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment.
8:40 a.m. Officer responded to report of a stolen bike.
10:06 a.m. Officer responded to report of a disturbance in the 600 block of West Sixth Street.
10:24 a.m. Officer responded to report of theft by shoplifting in the 1000 block of North Maple Street.
10:49 a.m. Officer conducted a welfare check in the 1500 block of North Linden Street.
12:02 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 200 block of East Second Street.
12:21 p.m. Officer received information in the 1000 block of North Maple Street.
2:53 p.m. Officer responded to a traffic complaint on 15th Street.
3:40 p.m. Officer responded to report of suspicious activity in the 800 block of North Walnut Street.
4:06 p.m. Officer responded to report of trespassing in the 1200 block of North Hackberry Street.
5:16 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Old Highway 77.
8:04 Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 1400 block of North Sycamore Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment and received infor-mation.
6:26 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:30 a.m. Officer performed a driver’s license pick up.
7:36 a.m. Officer performed a driver’s license pick up.
7:45 a.m. Officer conducted a records check.
8:41 a.m. Officer responded to report of criminal mischief in the 200 block of South Linden Street.
9:19 a.m. Officer responded to report of a drug viola-tion in the 900 block of North Chestnut Street.
9:30 a.m. Officer requested an accident report.
9:50 a.m. Officer received information.
12:45 p.m. Officer presented a program in the 100 block of North Linden Street.
5:54 p.m. Officer responded to an animal complaint in the 1400 block of Mark Drive.
6:14 p.m. Officer assisted another agency in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
7:07 p.m. Officer responded to report of a lost dog in the 900 block of West Eighth Street.
8:33 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
11:21 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
12:26 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Chestnut Street.
3:21 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking en-forcement.
11 a.m. Officer provided escort in the 900 block of North Linden Street.
5:30 p.m. Officer presented a program in the 700 block of North Beech Street.
7:40 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 300 block of Continental Estates Lane.
11:37 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
Thursday, Oct. 31
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment.
9:30 a.m. Officer presented a program in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
1:30 p.m. Officer received information in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
3:33 p.m. Officer responded to report of a dog-at-large in the 1000 block of North Maple Street.
6:55 p.m. Officer assisted a motorist on 10th Street.
9:51 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual on 14th Street.
Friday, Nov. 1
3:20 a.m. Officer responded to report of a minor in possession.
5:44 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 1500 block of North Highway 77 Road.
8:48 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 1700 block of County Road J.
6:05 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 1200 block of Spruce Street.
10:29 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
Saturday, Nov. 2
12:36 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
10:13 a.m. Officer requested an ambulance in the 600 block of North Maple Street.
12:17 p.m. Officer assisted another agency on Highway 77 in Ceresco.
4:35 p.m. Officer received information.
6:38 p.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 800 block of Locust Street.
8:04 p.m. Officer responded to report of a disturbance in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
10:12 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
10:43 p.m. Officer conducted a 911 trace in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
Sunday, Nov. 3
12:25 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
1:09 a.m. Officer responded to report of a drunk pe-destrian in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
12:59 p.m. Officer was dispatched to an accident with property damage in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
5:15 p.m. Officer responded to report of vandalism in the 1400 block of North Sycamore Street.
9:03 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual on Highways 77 and 109.
9:24 p.m. Officer requested an ambulance in the 1200 block of North Hackberry Street.
