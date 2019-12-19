Monday, Dec. 9
2:30 a.m. Officer responded to a report of off-street parking.
2:34 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a welfare check.
7:52 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
8:15 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
8:36 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a records check.
9:10 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
9:45 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a records check.
1:58 p.m. Officer responded to a request for an investigation.
2:41 p.m. Officer responded to a request for a driver’s license pick up.
4:15 p.m. Officer responded to a request for a driver’s license pick up.
5:08 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage.
5:17 p.m. Officer responded to a request for an HHS intake.
11:30 p.m. Officer responded to a request for a vacation/security check.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
2:30 a.m. Officer responded to a report of off street parking.
5:10 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:30 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
5:54 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
6:08 a.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
7:03 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a driver’s license pick up.
7:30 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
7:30 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a driver’s license pick up.
7:47 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a driver’s license pick up.
7:56 a.m. Officer responded to a request for an accident report.
8:09 a.m. Officer responded to a request for a driver’s license pick up.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
3 a.m. Officer responded to a report of off-street parking.
6:09 a.m. Officer performed a motor vehicle stop.
3:52 p.m. Officer responded to a request to assist another agency,
5:54 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
8:08 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage.
11:01 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Thursday, Dec. 12
3 a.m. Officer responded to a report of off-street parking.
12:49 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
1:14 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
4:11 p.m. Officer responded to an animal complaint.
7:19 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
Friday, Dec. 13
6:06 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a lock out.
11 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:27 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an assault.
Saturday, Dec. 14
2:16 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
4:14 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.
6:18 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
7:25 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
10:12 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
Sunday, Dec. 15
1:17 a.m. Officer responded to a report of suspicious activity.
4:02 a.m. Officer responded to a report of a disturbance/noise.
1:08 p.m. Officer responded to a report of an accident with property damage.
6:27 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a dog at large.
6:29 p.m. Officer responded to a report of a medical emergency.
7:26 p.m. Officer performed a vehicle traffic stop.
