Monday, Oct. 14
2 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment.
5:57 a.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on Ninth Street.
8:06 a.m. Officer respond-ed to report of suspicious activity on Second Street.
8:51 a.m. Officer per-formed a driver’s license pick up.
2:45 p.m. Officer respond-ed to a traffic complaint on First Street.
3:15 p.m. Officer respond-ed to a traffic complaint on 15th Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
12:14 a.m. Officer requested an ambulance on the 100 block of East Second Street.
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment.
8:59 a.m. Officer respond-ed to a traffic complaint on Westdale Lane.
2:16 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of a stolen bike in the 1100 block of North Pine Street.
9:40 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of an open door/window in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
10:59 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop.
11:14 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on 12th Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment.
7:30 a.m. Officer requested an accident report.
8 a.m. Officer requested an accident report.
9:10 a.m. Officer presented a program in Omaha.
2:21 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on Eighth Street.
2:57 p.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 200 block of South Linden Street.
4:58 p.m. Officer assisted Health and Human Services in the 1400 block of Mark Drive.
7:03 p.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 1200 block of North Beech Street.
9:20 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of a disturbance in the 500 block of West 16th Street.
11:08 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on Chestnut Street.
Thursday, Oct. 17
12:27 a.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on 15th Street.
3 a.m. Officer conducted off-street parking enforce-ment.
7 a.m. Officer presented a program in the 300 block of North Chestnut Street.
9:32 a.m. Officer conduct-ed an investigation.
9:33 a.m. Officer respond-ed to report of a gas drive off in the 200 block of West Second Street.
2 p.m. Officer conducted an investigation.
4:20 p.m. Officer received information in the 1200 block of North Broadway Street.
5:59 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of a dog-at-large on 11th Street.
6:30 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of sexual assault in the 500 block of West 10th Street.
Friday, Oct. 18
8:36 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 900 block of West Eighth Street.
9:33 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout.
10:27 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
2:34 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
2:41 p.m. Officer made contact with and individual in the 1700 block of North Linden Street.
3:07 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual in the 800 block of West 11th Street.
7:35 p.m. Officer respond-ed to an alarm in the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
8:02 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on First Street.
10:55 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
11:35 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on Fourth Street.
Saturday, Oct. 19
7:41 a.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 1100 block of Desney Street.
7:48 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
10:30 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
4:03 p.m. Officer requested an ambulance in the 1200 block of North Hackberry Street.
7:13 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop.
8:48 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of a traffic haz-ard on First Street.
10:02 p.m. Officer per-formed a vehicle traffic stop on Highway 77.
Sunday, Oct. 20
2:15 a.m. Officer assisted another agency on 12th Street.
10:49 a.m. Officer made contact with an individual on Highway 77.
2:26 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
2:37 p.m. Officer assisted citizen with lockout in the 300 block of West 15th Street.
7:31 p.m. Officer respond-ed to report of a disturbance in the 500 block of West 16th Street.
8:10 p.m. Officer made contact with an individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.