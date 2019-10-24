ULYSSES – Alexander Bryan Ernest Buresh was born Oct. 21 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and is the son of Christopher Buresh and Holly Claussen. He has two big sisters, Hailey, 8, and Hannah, 6, and a big brother, Aden, 3.
Grandparents are Ernest and Denise Buresh of Dwight and Nancy and the late Bryan Claussen of Neligh. His great-grandparent is Roger Claussen of West Point.
