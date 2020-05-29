Chmelka, 60th

WAHOO – Leonard and Shirley Chmelka will be celebrating their 60th wed-ding anniversary on June 12.
Their family members, including Jim and Beth; Nancy, Craig, Jacob and Christina; Tom, Nicole and Alex; and Barb, ask you to help them celebrate their anniversary on June 12 with a card shower.
Their address is 1932 County Road 22, Malmo, NE 68040.
