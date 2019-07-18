Iversen, 50th

WAHOO – William and Genevieve Iversen of Wahoo will be celebrating their 50th anniversary.
Bill Iversen and Jenny Greiss were marred July 20, 1969 at Hope Reform Church in Sutton.
Their family includes Jayson (and Lora) Iversen and Jayme (and Ashley) Iversen, all of Wahoo, and six grandchildren.
An open house in the couple’s honor will be held July 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saunders Medical Center, Hansen conference rooms A/B. Use the main parking area and enter through the main clinic entrance. No gifts are requested.
Cards can be sent to them in c/o Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 West Eighth Street, Wahoo, NE 68066.
