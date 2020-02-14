OMAHA – The family of George and Helyn Ludvik are holding a card shower in celebration of the 66th anniversary engagement on Feb. 14.
Joyful notes, letters, greeting cards and photos can be sent to: George and Helyn Ludvik 5101 N. 134th St., Omaha, NE 68164.
