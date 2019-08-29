Stara, 50th

DAVID CITY – Jim and Donna (Dolezal) Stara celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 23.
Their children, Kevin and Renee Stuhr, Eric and Crystal Stara, Dean and Kelli Stara and Amy and Kari Stara, request a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 1236 North Eighth Street, David City, NE 68632.
