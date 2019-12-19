BRAINARD – Ben and Donna Rae Steager of Holy Trinity Parish in Brainard will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married Dec 27, 1969 in Holy Trinity Church by Father Danko.
They have three sons: Robert (Lisa), David (Michelle) and Aaron. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 1960 33 Rd, Brainard, NE 68626.
