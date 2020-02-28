Ypper, 50th anniversary

HOOPER – The family of Norm and Sharon Ypper of Hooper are requesting a card shower to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
Norm Ypper married Sharon Green, March 7, 1970 in Swedeburg.
The couple has three sons, David and (special friend) Patty of Blair, Dale and Jackie of Uehling, Mark and (special friend) Denyse of Fremont; two grandchildren, Devin Ypper and Samantha Ypper, and a great-grandchild Isabella Ypper.
Congratulations can be sent to the couple at PO Box 492, Hooper, NE 68031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.