WAHOO – Arlene L. Odvody, 82, of Wahoo, passed away Oct. 27, 2019 at Saunders County Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo.
She is survived by sons, Charles (Verna) Rezac of Wahoo and Kenneth (Carolyn) Rezac of Fremont; daughters, Angie (Bradley) Matzen and Christina Odvody, all of Fremont; grandchildren, Patrick Rezac, Amanda (Nathan) Allen, Megan (Daniel) Meyer, Amy (James) Bazer, Kyle (Vanessa) Matzen, Ryan Matzen and Jenna Matzen; great-grandchildren, Mason, Kale, Callie and Greyson Meyer, Zachary and Alexander Allen, Aaliyah, Eliyahu and Yosef Matzen; brother, Harley “Bud” Larsen and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nora Larsen; husbands, James Rezac and Kenneth Odvody; brothers, Robert and Richard Larsen; sister, Helen Luers and grandson, Jamie Rezac.
Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 1 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with burial at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Wahoo.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.