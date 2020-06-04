WAHOO – Bonnie Ander-son of Anderson Tax Office is celebrating her birthday with a card shower.
Send cards to: Bonnie Anderson, Anderson Tax Office, 536 North Linden Wahoo, NE 68066.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BUTLER DODGE SAUNDERS IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA ANTELOPE BOONE CEDAR COLFAX CUMING KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA GAGE JEFFERSON LANCASTER SALINE SEWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, BEATRICE, BLOOMFIELD, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS, CREIGHTON, CRETE, CROFTON, DAVID CITY, ELGIN, FAIRBURY, FREMONT, HARTINGTON, LAUREL, LINCOLN, MACY, MILFORD, NELIGH, NIOBRARA, NORFOLK, OSMOND, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW, RANDOLPH, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, ST. EDWARD, STANTON, VERDIGRE, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAUSA, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WILBER, WINNEBAGO, WISNER, AND YUTAN.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LANCASTER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN SEWARD COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 1215 AM CDT. * AT 1112 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM DWIGHT TO NEAR SEWARD, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...65 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. THIS STORM HAS A HISTORY OF PRODUCING UP TO 60 MPH WINDS. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... VALPARAISO AND PLEASANT DALE AROUND 1125 PM CDT. LINCOLN AROUND 1145 PM CDT. WAVERLY AROUND 1150 PM CDT. HICKMAN AROUND 1155 PM CDT. BENNET AND PANAMA AROUND 1200 AM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE DAVEY, BRANCHED OAK STATE RECREATION AREA, SPRAGUE, MALCOLM, RAYMOND, PAWNEE STATE RECREATION AREA, STAGECOACH STATE RECREATION AREA, DENTON, WAGON TRAIN STATE RECREATION AREA AND CERESCO. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 385 AND 414. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE SHOULD MOVE IMMEDIATELY TO SHELTER INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...65MPH
