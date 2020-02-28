Bouc, 100th birthday

WAHOO – Marie Meduna Bouc (Mrs. Fred J.) will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 8.
An open house is planned for Sunday, March 8 from 1:15 to 3 p.m. at South Haven Center, Wahoo.
If unable to attend, short notes of memories may be sent to: Marie Bouc, South Haven, 1400 Mark Drive, Wahoo NE 68066.
Her children are: Alice Patocka-Fortner, Margie Fujan, Leonard Bouc, Helen Granquist, Dee Winey, Freddie Bouc, Aggie Gesch, (Rita Mueller and Theresa Bouc, deceased) Fran Geisler and Robert Bouc. She also has 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.