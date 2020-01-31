WAHOO – Maureen Dreher's family will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower. They will also host a light meal after 10:30 a.m. mass on Feb. 9 in the hall below St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. During the meal, the family will present her with the birthday cards.
Mail cards to: c/o Maureen Dreher, 17 Cedar Dr., Yutan, NE 68073.
