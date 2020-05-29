Flaska, 90th

CRETE – Sophie (Bartek) Flaska celebrated her 90th birthday on May 19.
She grew up in Wahoo and attended Wahoo High school, and taught for many years in the area.
Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Birthday wishes may be sent to her current residence: The Gardens Assisted Living 1405 Hickory Ave., Room #37 Crete, NE 68333.
