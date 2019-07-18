Polacek, 95th

WAHOO – Robert “Bob” Polacek will be 95 on July 20.
His family requests a card shower to honor him on this special occasion.
Cards may be sent to 1036 West 15th Street, Wahoo, NE 68066.
