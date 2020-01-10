VanMetre, 90th Jan 10, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shirley VanMetre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAHOO – Shirley VanMetre of Wahoo will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 11. Her family requests a car shower in her honor. Cards may be sent to 1229 N. Hackberry St. Apt. 214, Wahoo, NE 68066. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Shirley Vanmetre Wahoo Car Apt. Shower Honor × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular New restaurant opens in downtown Ceresco Wahoo man arrested on child porn charges Holiday sales sweeter for Baker’s Candies with new outlet store Eagle teen joins pageant world Former Cass County sergeant charged with sexual assault Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms Promotions promotion HomeTown Heroes HomeTown Heroes 2019 promotion Autumn Spectacular 2019 Autumn Spectacular 2019 Market Weekly Market Weekly Market Weekly Contests & Events 2019 Football Contest
