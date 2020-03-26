Bundles of Joy

Tommy Kuncl III
PRAGUE – Tommy Kuncl III was born March 16, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and is the son of Tommy Kuncl Jr. and Katie Weakly of Prague. He has a big sister Maxine Weakly, who is 4.
Grandparents are Tommy Kuncl Sr. and Valerie Kuncl of Prague, and Robin and Dusty Weakly of Lincoln.
