Emalye Morter
DAVID CITY – Emalye Paige Roxanne Morter was born to Alissa Morter of David City on Jan. 2, 2020 at Butler County Health Care Center in David City.
Emalye weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long.
She has a big sister, Adlyne, 1, at home.
