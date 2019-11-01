WAHOO – Dorothy M. Hynek, 88, of Wahoo, for-merly Morse Bluff, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31 at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Dorothy was born Dec. 14, 1930 to Nicholas and Mary (Novotny) Wagner in Morse Bluff.
Dorothy graduated from North Bend High School in North Bend. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Raymond W. Hynek in Macomb, Ill. She was a life resident of Morse Bluff. Dorothy reported news for the Wahoo Newspaper and delivered for the Fremont Tribune.
Dorothy was a former member of Morse Bluff and North Bend Methodist Church. She was a member of the Western Fraternal Life Association (ZCBJ) and American Legion Auxiliary Post 340 in Morse Bluff.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Carol) Hynek of Uehling; daughters, Judy (Larry) Wesely of Malmo and Beverly (Charles) Paquette of Lee Summit, Mo.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; daughter, Shirley Cerny and sister, Carolyn Wagner.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Prague National Cemetery in Prague.
Memorials may be di-rected to the family for fur-ther designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
