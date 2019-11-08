LINCOLN – Mike and Megan Heiser, of Lincoln, announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Mae Heiser, born Oct. 3 at Bryan Health in Lincoln. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Dennis and Kim Heiser of Weston and Chris and Jane Wooldrik of West Point.
Great-grandparents are Ruth Heiser of Wahoo, the late Gayle and AnnaBelle Vermeline, Jerry and Theresa Knoldoe and Erv and the late Lola Wooldrik of West Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.