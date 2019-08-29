Brock, Cooper

CHICAGO, Ill. – Lyndey Brock and Wyatt Cooper, both of Chicago, will be married Sept. 7 at the Art Institute of Chicago.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Ann Brock and the late Ron Brock of Wahoo. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri and employed in software sales.
The bridegroom-elect is the son of Jonathan and Kay Cooper of Ellicott City, Md. He is a graduate of the University of Richmond and served in the U.S. Army for eight years, following graduation. He is employed by Medtronic.
The couple will reside in Chicago.
