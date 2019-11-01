WAHOO – Karlie Ann Marie Camp was born Oct. 15 at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.
She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and is the daughter of Jeffery and Ashley Camp of Wahoo. She has four siblings, Kolby, 13, Kaylee, 8, Kaden, 6, and Kallan, 2.
Grandparents are Anita and Gerry Camp of Cedar Rapids and Deanne and Daniel Leffler of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Molly and the late Edward Prothman of Saint Edward, Phyllis and Bill Camp of Elgin, Sharon and Richard Meader of Kearney and Marvin and the late Sandra Leffler of Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.