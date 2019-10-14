Melvin Harry Storm

ALBION – Melvin H. Storm, 92, of Albion, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Melvin was born on the family farm in Saunders County on Oct. 16, 1926 to Harry and Clara (Thomas) Storm. He grew up and attended rural schools in Saunders County except for one year when they moved to Walton and the ordinance plant opened in Mead. From Walton they returned to Saunders County where he attended Mead High School and graduated from Yutan High School in May of 1945.
In June of 1945, Melvin was inducted into the U.S. Army. He served as a clerk typist in the medical dispensary at Fort Dix, N.J. He was honorably discharged as a Private First Class in November of 1946. Upon returning home from the service, Melvin farmed with his dad.
On Aug. 18, 1951, Melvin was united in marriage to Virginia Wynne at Kountze Memorial Church in Omaha. They made their home in Mead from 1951 until 1954, where he farmed and worked at Mead Ordinance Plant. In 1955, they moved to the farm southeast of Albion where they have lived, farmed and raised four children for the last 65 years. Besides a lifetime of farming, Melvin enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, checking on crops as they grew, going for drives, and generally being ornery.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Storm of Albion; four children, Allene Storm of Columbus, Darrell Storm of Albion, Madelyn (Dan) Shotkoski of St. Edward, Douglas Storm of Albion; six grandchildren, Angela Storm of Lincoln, Mark (Shauna) Shotkoski of St. Edward, Ronald (Kaitlin Roan) Shotkoski of St. Edward, Chad (Ash Marie Duncan) Storm of Albion, Stephanie (Brandon Rice) Storm of Omaha, Abbey Storm of Elgin; 10 great-grandchildren, Brenden, Caden, Zaiden, Raelynn, Bentley, Tyson, Kayson, Emiley, Addyson and Harlow; one sister-in-law, Marian Storm of Lincoln as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fielden and Margaret Wynne; sister, Rogene (LaVon) Schoening; brother, Leonard Storm and brother-in-law, Donald (Delores) Wynne.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion with the Rev. Mary Frohs officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion with military rites conducted by the Army National Guard, American Legion Post No. 162 and VFW Post No. 736 of Albion and the American Legion Riders. Visitation is Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
