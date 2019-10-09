TOUHY – Gene A. Rezac, 79, of Touhy, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at David Place in David City. He was born Dec. 23, 1939 in Valparaiso, to Adolph and Margaret (Meduna) Rezac. Gene grad-uated from Valparaiso High School and attended Kenne-dy College in Wahoo.
Gene owned and operated Gene Rezac Insurance, specializing in crop insurance. He was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church in Touhy, NE, Knights of Columbus No. 8625 and Catholic Workmen.
He is survived by sons, Mark (Janet) Rezac of Lin-coln and Matt (Rebecca) Rezac of Lincoln; grandchil-dren, Benjamin Rezac and Madeline Rezac; siblings, Phil (Judy) Rezac of Val-paraiso, Dave (Barb) Rezac of Valparaiso, Kathy (Ted) Kastl of Lincoln and Karen (Lyle) Dvorak of Brainard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Margaret Rezac and sister, Karol Mae Rezac.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday, Oct. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vitus Catholic Church, Touhy. Celebrant will be the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church.
Interment will be at St. Vitus Cemetery, Touhy.
Memorials have been established in care of the family.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.