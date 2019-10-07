Kimberly D. Vitamvas

CEDAR BLUFFS – Kim-berly D. Vitamvas, 63, of Cedar Bluffs, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at her home. Kimberly was born Dec. 17, 1955, in Fremont and adopted by Chauncey and Gretchen (Brown) Washburn.
She graduated from Fremont High School and married Michael Vitamvas on Aug. 15, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They moved to Colorado in 1977, until mov-ing to Cedar Bluffs in 2005. Kimberly worked at Walmart and Menards in the garden center.
Kimberly was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs.
Kimberly is survived by her husband Michael, of Cedar Bluffs; son, Michael Gene (Connie) Vitamvas of Lincoln; daughter, Tommila (Mike) Tull of Omaha; sis-ter, Meichell Hayden of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs with the Rev. Mark Weber officiating.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs.
Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be di-rected to St. Matthew Lu-theran Church or American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 W Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015, 402-721-4490
