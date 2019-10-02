WAHOO – Shirley M. Lorenz, 94, of Wahoo, en-tered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born June 13, 1925 in Wann, to Morris E. and Edith E. (Grimes) Miller. Shirley attended St. Wenceslaus School and graduated from Wahoo High School. On Aug. 19, 1944, she was united in marriage to William Lorenz in Fremont.
In her early years, Shirley worked at City Café in Wahoo, she was a tel-ephone operator in Wahoo and at the Mead Ordinance Plant and she worked at Boys Town. She worked several years in the dietary department for Saunders County Community Hospital and Saunders Care Center. During this time Shirley and her husband Bill also owned and operated Bill’s Wahoo Motel.
Shirley was a past mem-ber St. John Lutheran Church in Yutan and St. John’s WELCA. She is a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and the Saunders County Historical Society and Genealogy Group. She was a faith-filled woman that loved being a member of St. John’s and St. Wenceslaus churches. Shirley enjoyed gardening, roses and attending her grandchildren’s events. She was a very proud grandma and her family was the world to her.
She is survived by chil-dren, William “Bill” (Kathy) Lorenz of Omaha, Robert “Bob” (Pat) Oliver of Omaha and Timothy “Tim” (Mary) Lorenz of Wahoo; grandchildren, Kim Robinson, Bill Lorenz, Todd Lorenz and Dan Lorenz; great-grandchildren, Cody Robinson, Garrett Robinson, Misty Robinson and Aaron Haltman; great-great-grandchild, Emry Jo Robinson; siblings, Katherine (Eugene) Owens, Reenie Breunig and Donald (Peggy) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Lorenz; daughter, Susan Kay Lorenz and parents, Morris and Edith Miller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo. Celebrant will be the Rev. Joseph Faulkner.
Interment will be at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yu-tan.
Visitation will be Thurs-day, Oct. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. with 7 p.m. rosary at Svo-boda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Memorials have been established to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yutan or Bishop Neumann High School, Wahoo.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svo-boda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
