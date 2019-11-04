WAHOO – Rosemary H. Koranda, 85, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Nov. 1, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Aug. 26, 1934 in Denver, Colo. to Daniel F. and Kathryn A. (Ebel) Malone. Rosemary attended St. Catherine’s Grade School and graduated from Holy Family High School in Denver, Colo. in 1952. She attended the University of Denver Medical School and completed her education as a radiology technician.
Rosemary moved to Nebraska to be close to her grandmother, Antonia (Jacob) Ebel, whom she adored. She then worked in Omaha until she was married. On Jan. 16, 1960, she was united in marriage to Joseph A. Koranda at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Joseph died on Jan. 27, 1967 after a brief illness, and Rosemary continued living on the farm until moving to South Haven.
Rosemary was a gifted seamstress, who loved to sew, and a devoted Catholic. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters and a member of St. James Catholic Church in Mead.
She is survived by children, Diane (Pat) Vasa of Wahoo, Julie Andresen of Lincoln, John Koranda of Wahoo and Ronald (Janis) Koranda of Mitchell; grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Shada, Tyler Vasa, Jacob (Tiffany) Vasa, Amber (Andy) De Boef, Erin Andresen, Drs. Amanda (Mike) Van Pelt, Caleb Koranda and Ethan Koranda; great-grandchildren, Eli Shada, Alivia Shada, Grant Shada, Mia Vasa, Peyton Vasa, Avery Vasa and Beckham Vasa; sister, Kay Rohlinger of Slidell, La. and sister-in-law, Rosemary Malone of Denver, Colo.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph A. Koranda; parents, Daniel F. and Kathryn A. Malone; brother, Daniel E. Malone and grandson, Greg Van Pelt.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo with the Rev. Joseph Faulkner officiating.
Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Interment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials may be sent to St. Wenceslaus School library or Wahoo Elementary library.
Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda.com.
An enormous thanks to the Richard Chvatal family for their help through the years.
Arrangements made by Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
