WAHOO – A local 4-H club was busy last week building four new benches for the Saunders County fairgrounds.
The Mid-Bluff Livestock 4-H Club members, along with their leaders and parents, assembled the benches at the Commercial Building because of rain.
Club Member Taylor Thiesen said they received a grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation after giving a presentation to the organization that included a slide show and video. The club also received a donation from the Wahoo Community Foundation and the Saunders County Agriculture Society. The benches are engraved with the names of these groups to honor each sponsor, as well as one for the club itself.
“It’s really nice how supportive the community has been,” said club leader Sarah Kruse.
The new benches are made of composite, which will last longer than the wooden benches on the fairgrounds’ Arbor Trail that they will replace, said Kruse.
The club is also working on adding patio lights to the trail, which was created by the club more than 20 years ago. The trail runs between the 4-H and Open Class buildings.
There are 20 members in the Mid-Bluff 4-H Livestock Club. The members not only work with livestock, but also do a wide variety of 4-H projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.